A status conference was scheduled for June 19 for a West Virginia man charged with beating his girlfriend while staying on the grounds of St. Thomas Church in Waterford.

Christopher R. Pringle, 34, of Terraalta, W.V., was charged June 7 in Racine County Circuit Court with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint, Pringle and his girlfriend were staying in a trailer on the church grounds while Pringle worked at the carnival at St. Thomas Country Fair. The girlfriend said she and Pringle got into an argument, and Pringle left the trailer and locked her inside so she could not get out, according to the complaint. The woman said she broke the trailer window and yelled for someone to let her out, the complaint states. Pringle then returned and punched her in the face multiple times, according to the complaint.

The woman said she was bleeding from her injuries and Pringle tried to push her out of the trailer, according to the complaint. She said she braced herself against the doorframe as Pringle tried to push her out and bled on the trailer door rail and stairs, the complaint states.

Police found blood and broken glass inside and outside the trailer consistent with the woman’s story, according to the complaint.

