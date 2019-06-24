Contract comes in at just below $1 million

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Burlington Common Council voted unanimously to award a bid for sewer and road repair work to Wanasek Corp., of Burlington, at its June 18 meeting.

The repair contract, which will not exceed $982,171, was lower than two other bidders vying for the work.

According to Director of Public Works Peter Riggs, the contract includes road repair for West State Street from Elmwood Avenue to McHenry Street, Milwaukee Avenue from West State Street to Lewis Street and all of Foxtree Circle,

The western end of Dale Drive and installation of a driveway at the West State Street sanitary lift station.

“The project includes 526 feet of sanitary sewer replacement on Milwaukee Avenue and replacement of eight lead water service lines within the State Street and Milwaukee Street portion of the project,” Riggs said.

The total cost, including engineering and project management, is $1,186,911 and comes in less than original budget projections by $12,532.

Before Tuesday’s approval, the Common Council authorized a work order with Kapur and Associates for project management at a cost of $204,740, which is included in the total project estimate.

The project will be funded through a $1.3 million general obligation bond approved by the Common Council on May 7.

Riggs said the bond sale will fund the wastewater and general fund portions of the project while the water revenue bond will finance the water utility portion of the project.

To read more about the project see the June 20 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

