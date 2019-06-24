Barbara A. Ruud, 76, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

Barbara was born in Skokie, Ill. on March 19, 1943, to Charles and Ruth (nee Gulbrandson) Ruud. She spent her early life in Burlington where she attended Burlington High School. She has been a resident of Burlington for 64 years.

Barbara worked as an EKG technician for Sherman Hospital. She also worked Ahlstramd Marine in Illinois and did security work at Nestlé in Burlington. She was a former member of Cross Lutheran Church. She is currently an elected member and past Town Chairman of the Burlington Township Board. She was driven to work for improvements in the Bohners Lake area.

Barbara is survived by her siblings, Bonnie Ruud of Elk Grove Village, Ill., Judy (Bob) George of Clayton, N. C. and Chuck (Becky) Ruud of Bluffton, S.C.; four nephews, one niece, three great-nephews and one great-niece; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

A visitation for family and friends of Barbara will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

