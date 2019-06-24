Alice M. Daniels, 100, of New Munster, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Oak Park Place surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born on Dec. 8, 1918, in Burlington, to Bernard and Anna (nee Busch) Ketterhagen. She spent her early life in Burlington where she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Mary’s High School.

On Oct. 23, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Cletus “Butch” Daniels. Following marriage, they resided in Brighton. Alice and Butch farmed in Kenosha County and purchased their New Munster farm in 1966. Butch preceded her in death on October 13, 1980. She was a homemaker and member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Christian Women’s Club, garden club and card club. She taught CCD, enjoyed traveling around the country, crocheting, cooking and pottery. Most of all, she loved visiting and spending time with her family.

Alice is survived by her children, Janice (Richard) Gage II, Jack Daniels (Diana Schiller), Jim (Janet) Daniels, Cletus Daniels (Carol Strauel), Clarence (Mary) Daniels and Michael (Michelle) Daniels; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren plus two great-grandchildren on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Bernice Ketterhagen and Betty Remer. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 10 siblings and their spouses; son Claude; two granddaughters, Roseanne and Kristina; and nine brothers and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Oak Park Place and the Aurora Hospice Team as well as her Prayer Family at St. Alphonsus and the numerous people who have helped her over the years for their care, concern and love.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held on Monday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday, June 30 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial for Alice will follow the Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments