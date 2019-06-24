Audrey J. Pitchford, 89, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan.

Audrey was born in Burlington on April 22, 1930, to Charles and Helen (nee Lumley) Wilson. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

On April 30, 1949, she was united in marriage to Edward Hensel. Edward preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 1982. On Sept. 28, 1985, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception, she was united in marriage to Charles Pitchford. Charles preceded her in death on April 18, 2000. Audrey was a homemaker and waitress. She volunteered for the Aurora Burlington Hospital Smile Bingo and was a member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception in Burlington. She loved to knit, do needlepoint, sing and dance. She also loved to travel.

Audrey is survived by her children, Christine (Wayne Robinette) George, Cynthia (Ralph) Lois, Patricia (Lee) Schilling and Michael (Susie) Hensel; grandchildren, Daniel Dorrington, Darla George, Lisa George, Charlie (Kari) George, Heather (James) Smith, Brian (Daniel Pham) Lois, Mark and Becky Hensel, Shannon Schilling and Angie Ratkowski; great-grandchildren, Morgan Cole, Anthony Reid, Brynn George, Casey Dorrington, Charlie George, Jocelyn George, Charlotte Smith, Hudson Ian Pham, Shelby Ratkowski, Karly Ratkowski and Liliana Paez; and siblings, Philip Wilson, James Wilson, and Judy (Wilson) Hansen. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward Hensel; second husband, Charles Pitchford; and infant daughter Ellen.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home and Ridgestone Village in Delavan for their care and concern during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Services for Audrey will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments