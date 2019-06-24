Jerry H. Zarnstorff, 82, of Genoa City (Wheatland Township), passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home.

Jerry Harvey Zarnstorff was born on Sept. 15, 1936, in Bloomfield Township, to Harvey and Rosalia C. (Borkenhagen) Zarnstorff. On Sept. 28, 1957, he was united in marriage to Elaine E. Koldeway at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington. He has been a lifetime resident of the area.

Jerry worked as a machine repair operator at American Motors in Kenosha for many years. He was a member of the United Auto Worker’s Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, bird watching and checking out rummage sales. He also enjoyed reminiscing with people about the local area history, especially the icehouse history.

Jerry is survived by his wife Elaine; three children, Peter of Genoa City, Paul (Nadine) of Genoa City and Jackie Brody of Prescott, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Gwen “Bunny” Kraus; brother, Gordon Zarnstorff and a son in law, Mike Brody.

The Zarnstorff Family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Rd, Lake Geneva. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI.

Haase-Lockwood & Associate. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is assisting the Zarnstorff Family. For online guestbook, visit haaselockwoodfhs.com.

