Angela Gurka, 94, of Oconomowoc, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

Angela was born on February 11, 1925, in Goodman to Joseph and Anna (Krzyzak) Gremban. She was the ninth of 12 children. Joseph worked for the local lumber company and the family farmed in Goodman. Angela graduated as valedictorian from Goodman High School in 1942.

Angela met her future husband, Walter Gurka, of Armstrong Creek, at a community social event. She moved to Sacramento, Calif., where Walter was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married on July 28, 1943. In 1945, they returned to Wisconsin with baby Jerry and settled in Milwaukee.

Angela was a mother and housewife. She also held various jobs to help support her family financially. In 1953 she started work for a Kroger grocery store as a checker and was later promoted to manager of the dairy department. She worked at Kroger for over 10 years. She was active in the women’s groups at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, including fish fries and other functions. In 1962, Walter became self-employed and she assisted with many aspects of the business. In 1975, the family moved to Waterford and joined St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Angela was a cook in the St. Thomas school lunch program. In 1980, she retired but remained active in many church and school activities. She was an avid reader, loved learning, and wished she could have attended college. In addition to working and volunteering, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and many crafts. She also enjoyed finding hidden treasures and great deals at rummage sales.

Angela is survived by her five children, Jerry (Audrey) Gurka, Owasso, Okla., David (Allyson) Gurka, Delafield, Jim (DeNise) Gurka, Brookfield, Rick (Susan Farrell) Gurka, Watertown, and Ann Gurka, Waterford; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Angela was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter in 1999, eight brothers, three sisters, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A celebration of Angela’s life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. 1st Street Waterford, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass officiated by Father Ed Tlucek. Following the mass, Angela will be laid to rest at St. Thomas Cemetery. After, the family invites you to the church to join them for a time of fellowship and food.

Services were entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

