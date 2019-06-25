Karl H. Leitheusser, 80, passed away June 22, 2019, at the Memory Care Facility at Arborview. He was born April 18, 1939, to Wilhelm and Mia (nee Heuman) Leitheusser in Kirchbauna, Germany.

Karl married Ellen Johnson on June 6, 1964, at Burlington Methodist Church. He worked for Madison Tire, Warren Dairy, and Ball-Foster before retiring to spend more time with his family. He loved to cook, especially over a campfire. He also enjoyed cars, camping, playing cards, trips to the casino, and working in his yard.

Karl will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Ellen Leitheusser; his children Jean (Brad) Otter, Julie (Jeff) Moen, and Jon Leitheusser; and his grandchildren Jake (Rachel), Mitch, Nick, and Grant Otter; Jesse, Reid, and Brett Moen. He is further survived by his siblings Renate (Walter) Euler, Monica Kliewe, and Ellen (Jochen) Krohn; his brother-in-law William “Bill” (Sue) Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.

Karl was preceded in death by his parents Wilhelm and Mia Leitheusser; his in-laws Robert F. and Hazel Johnson; his brothers-in-law Klaus Kliewe and Robert A. Johnson, and his nephew Kai Kliewe.

A private celebration of Karl’s life will be held at a later date.

Services are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

