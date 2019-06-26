Imagine if your hobby is to secretly spread happiness and your method of delivery is hiding tiny works of art throughout the community for unsuspecting people to find.

That’s the gist of the Kindness Rocks movement, which is developing a growing group of followers and participants in Western Racine and Walworth counties.

Kindness Rocks practitioners decorate ordinary rocks and stones with art and affirmations and then use social media to track their movements.

The trend is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

TIME TO CELEBRATE: The Burlington area will mark Independence Day next week with the annual city Firefighters Dance and fireworks in Echo Park on July 4 and the Browns Lake Venetian Fest on July 6.

