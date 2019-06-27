The second installment of the B-Town Sounds summer outdoor concert series is Thursday, June 27, with a performance by Earthmother.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and will last about two hours in the bandstand at Echo Park in downtown Burlington. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Organizers will serve beers from Short’s Brewing Co., Michigan, and hard seltzers from White Claw.

Earthmother was formed under the philosophy of delivering an unforgettable and unique live experience, according to the band’s website. The group’s three members — Josy Rosales (vocals/guitar), Trevor Mooney (bass) and Zack Weinstein (drums/vocals) — met in Boston while attending Berklee College of Music and soon discovered that they had a shared love for improvised music. While most of their influences come from 60’s and 70’s rock, each member is influenced by an array of different styles, from blues to progressive rock to jazz. They use this as an advantage to express their music in as many different ways as possible, while keeping their music dripping with psychedelia, according to the profile.

The rest of the B-Town Sounds schedule for 2019 is:

July 11 – The Blues Disciples

July 25 – The Cow Ponies

Aug. 8 – Georgia Overdrive

Aug. 22 – Weird Science

Sept. 5 – Piper Road Spring Band

Each concert runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

