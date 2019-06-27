Louis T. Hills, 83, of Rochester, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Oak Park Place in Burlington.

Louis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 30, 1935, to Herbert and Gladys (nee Granger) Hills. His early life was spent in Salt Lake City where he attended area schools and served in the Air National Guard.

On Aug. 7, 1965, in Green Bay, Louis was united in marriage to Kay Plutchak. Following marriage, they resided in Waterford. Louis worked as a service manager for J.I. Case. He was a prolific artist, collected classic cars and classical records. He was also an avid movie watcher.

Louis is survived by his wife, Kay, of Rochester; children, Marni Hills, Kelsey Hills and Paul Sloth, and Thayer Hills and Dawn Haggerty; granddaughter, Zola Sloth; and siblings, Nancy (Bill) Lamps and David (Carolyn) Hills. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Herbert Lee Hills and sister Beverly Curtis.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Hospice Alliance for their compassion and care during this time.

Per the wishes of Louis, there will be no services.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments