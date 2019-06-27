One person is dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Waterford Thursday morning, according to officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s office.

The deceased victim was unresponsive at the crash scene on Highway 83 near Maple Road and was pronounced dead there. The two others were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after suffering “serious and life-threatening injuries,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which was reported at 7:36 a.m., occurred when a sedan that was heading north on Highway 83 crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck that was traveling south, according to the initial investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released when deemed appropriate by the Sheriff’s Office.

