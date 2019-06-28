Burlington lefty now focused on college

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Trey Krause will represent Burlington one last time this weekend, when he heads to Oshkosh to play in the All-Star Baseball Classic, which is a senior showcase.

The left-handed Krause, previously named Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, recently added more achievements to his list.

Krause, a future Illinois State University Redbird, garnered All-Southeast District Player of the Year and was named to the All-State first team by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

Entering the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament, Krause produced a stellar season, striking out 96 hitters with just 11 walks through 51 1/3 innings.

In his 11 appearances, including seven starts, Krause allowed just four earned runs, producing a meager 0.55 ERA en route to a 6-0 record heading into the tournament.

He batted .400 with nine doubles and 21 RBIs while striking out only nine times in 75 at bats, according to statistics in the state baseball program.

Krause admits his banner season would not have been possible without his teammates and coaches.

“It wasn’t easy to accomplish – almost impossible without my coaches and teammates being there and supporting me,” said Krause, whose team finished its season in the state semifinal game with a 24-5 record.

“Hard work and dedication was definitely one of the main factors that helped me receive those awards.”

As for the All-Star Classic set for June 28 and 29 at E.J. Schneider Field, Krause joins an East team consisting of other Southern Lakes Conference representatives, including Demons teammate Trent Turzenski and future college teammate Tanner Peterson from Wilmot.

Union Grove’s Luke Hansel, named Division 2 All-Southeast District Player of the Year, will also play for the East team.

“Playing in the All-Star game will be a great opportunity to play with the state’s best,” he said. “I can’t wait to be playing with some of my good friends one last time.”

Krause reflected on his senior season, including a memorable Division 1 state quarterfinal game with Green Bay Preble.

Against the Hornets on June 11, he produced a seven-inning shutout, striking nine while allowing two hits and walking four to help the Demons to 3-0 victory.

“That was by far our best game played all year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Krause has already started settling in at ISU in Normal, Ill, where he attends summer classes.

In Normal, he has formed team bonds, including one with Peterson from Wilmot.

Peterson, also named first team All-State, is Krause’s roommate.

“I can’t wait to play alongside someone who wasn’t too far from where I grew up,” he said. “It’s fun, actually because Tanner is my roommate and we have already spent a lot of time in the cages.”

Peterson agreed, adding he always found playing against him challenging.

“It is great. Trey is a good guy and I am down at summer with him right now and we are hanging out,” Peterson said. “I am looking forward to playing with him because I spent years playing against him.”

Turzenski, Adams recognized

Krause, however, was not the only Demon who received recognition from the WBCA.

Turzenski garnered second-team All-Southeast District honors while senior teammate Jason Adams earned honorable mention.

The 6-foot-6 Turzenski had 88 strikeouts with 18 walks and allowed 11 earned runs through 53 1/3 innings to produce a 1.45 ERA entering the state tournament.

He also batted .338 with 23 RBIs.

Adams, meanwhile, batted .359 with nine doubles and also tabulated a 1.75 ERA as a pitcher.

Here’s a look at the full list for the All-Southeast District and All-State teams:

All-Southeast District Team

Players of the Year: Trey Krause, Burlington, Division 1; Luke Hansel, Division 2, Union Grove; Tyler Brandenburg, Lake Country Lutheran, Division 3; Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek, Division 4.

First Team: P – Trey Krause, Burlington; Luke Hansel, Union Grove; Jacob Wilde, Waukesha West; C – Colin Kalinowski, Oak Creek; IF – Tyler Brandenburg, Lake Country Lutheran; Reese Dutton, Tremper; Paul Toetz, Greendale; Xavier Watson, South Milwaukee; TJ Manteufel, Union Grove; OF – Spencer Kent, Franklin; Gunnar Doyle, Oak Creek; Tanner Peterson, Wilmot; U – Luke Fox, Catholic Memorial.

Second Team: P – Jarrett Ramer, Bradford; Trent Turzinski, Burlington; Jake Zimmermann, Union Grove; C – Keegan Kapocius, Greendale; IF – Chris Byhre, Catholic Memorial; Colton Coca, Racine Case; Spencer Lehmann, Bradford; Ryan Kendziorski, Whitnall; Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point; Colin Austin, Belmont; OF – Alex Cyskiewicz, Catholic Memorial; Ismael Bastardo, St. Francis; Reyshawn Sprewer, Pius XI; Cody Tostrud, Bradford; U – Grant Ross, Pewaukee.

Honorable Mention: Jason Adams, Burlington; Max Bruff, Indian Trail; Torin Byrnes, Tremper; Jack Clark, Union Grove; Simon Dembiec, Lake Country Lutheran; Tyler Drezek, West Allis Central; Simon Feurstenberg, Deerfield; Carson Galla, Deerfield; Jared Heinzen, Tremper; Mark Herold, Kettle Moraine; Steve Jamroziak, Muskego; Carson Knapp, Deerfield; Ben LaRonge, Deerfield; Chance Larson, Elkhorn; Jack Leverenz, Lake Country Lutheran; Danny Perdzock, Milwaukee Lutheran; Nate Platter, Oconomowoc; Jorden Rauch, West Allis Central; Grant Ross, Pewaukee; Nick Rupprecht, Lake Country Lutheran; Alex Salerno, Westosha Central; Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek; Cooper Tamblyn, Muskego; Miller Wallace, Oconomowoc; Cam Wiczek, Whitnall; Nic Wohlfiel, Arrowhead.

All-State Baseball Team

First Team: P – Connor Prielipp, Tomah; Trey Krause Burlington; Ben Hampton, West De Pere; C – Nate Stevens, Waunakee; IF – Marcus Cline, Fall Creek; Seth Coker, Athens; IF – Max Wagner, Green Bay Preble; Dan Blomgren, Janesville Craig; OF – Sam Stange, Eau Claire North; Tanner Peterson, Wilmot; Cory Walker, Beloit Turner; U – Donovan Brandl, Wis. Rapids; Jack Washburn, Webster.

Second Team: P – Hunter Vikemyr, Viroqua; John Nett, Kimberly; Mitchell Woelfle, Janesville Craig; C – Colin Kalinowski, Oak Creek; IF – Bailey Banaszynski, Brookfield East; Owen Washburn, Webster; Paul Toetz, Greendale; Tyler Tetzke, Appleton West; Liam Stumpf, Mineral Point; OF – Hunter Slaats, Sussex Hamilton; OF – Dylan Nevar, Wisconsin Dells; OF – Brady Renfroe, Antigo; U – Eric Erato, Sussex Hamilton.

Third Team: P – Jace Kressin, Menomonie; Shane Ryan, Markesan; Luke Hansel, Union Grove; C – Zane Schreiner, Rib Lake; IF – Adam Hill, Wauwatosa East; Drew Hennessey, Highland; Xavier Watson, South Milwaukee; Spencer Hans, Lake Mills; OF – Gunnar Doyle, Oak Creek; Zach Boehnlein, Chilton; Nic Koenig, Howards Grove; U – Gavin Gillitzer, Prairie du Chien.

Honorable Mention: P – Chris Barnes, Sussex Hamilton; Tommy Lamb, Grafton; Caden Bronkhorst, Waupun; Nevin Wall, Holmen; Joe Stoffel, River Falls; Hunter Rosenbaum, Webster; Jacob Wilde, Waukesha West; Cade Alexander, Medford; Ryan Stefiuk, Green Bay Preble; Jett Thielke, Bay Port; Nick Carpenter, Lake Mills; Sebastian Noskowiak, Antigo;

C – Cooper Schlosser, West Bend East; Ethan Toone, Brookfield East; Trevon Van Egtern, La Crosse Central; Justin Baehler, Mineral Point; Trevor Gustafson, Webster; Tyler Landgraf, Random Lake; Jacob Debruin, Manitowoc Lincoln; B.J. Konkel, Green Lake/Princeton;

IF – Logan Mantz, Slinger; Brady Marget, Whitefish Bay; Jacob Berendes, Shullsburg/Benton; Colton Schraepfer, Pecatonica; Anthony Pogodzinski, Eau Claire North; Justin Sedin, Northwestern; Tyler Brandenburg, Lake Country Luth.; Reese Dutton, Tremper; T.J. Manteufel, Union Grove; Carter Hanke, Marathon; Jaden Werner, Crivitz; Eric Langseth, Antigo; Colton Wright, Auburndale; Noah Miller, Ozaukee; Luke Renard, Wrightstown; Fletcher Dallas, Valders; Joe Hauser, Waunakee; Reece Samuel, McFarland;

OF – Michael Lippe, Whitefish Bay; Cade Jahns, Ripon; Grady Gorgen, Mineral Point; Kevin Koelbl, Holmen; Jaden Schwantz, River Falls; Mitchel Voller, Eau Claire Memorial; Spenser Kent, Franklin; Carter Kurki, Iola-Scandinavia; Brady Franz, Stevens Point; Zach Kehl, Hustisford-Dodgeland; Alex Ryan, Lakeside Lutheran; Spencer Bartel, Sun Prairie; Jack Krumbach, Madison Memorial;

Utility – Cade Osborn, Eau Claire Regis; Luke Fox, Catholic Memorial; Will Semb, De Pere; Nick Smith, Waunakee; Andrew Newton, Edgewood.

