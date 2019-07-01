Event to feature food, drink, music and fireworks

The City of Burlington Fire Department will hold its annual Independence Day dance and fundraiser at Echo Park on July 4.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. with food, drink, games, music and dancing.

A bag-toss tournament will begin at 3 p.m.

Lunchmoney Bullies will perform in the park from 7 to 11 p.m., with a pause for the city’s fireworks display sponsored by the City of Burlington.

The event is the department’s major annual fundraiser.

Raffle tickets for cash prizes have been distributed to residents and businesses by mail.

