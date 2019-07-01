Annual event shoots for the moon in 2019

Union Grove’s annual Independence Day parade will attempt to reach stellar heights when it steps off Thursday, July 4.

“Moon Landing – 50th Anniversary” is the theme of the 2019 parade. According to organizers, various float entries will commemorate the July 20, 1969, lunar arrival of Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins.

The parade starts at 9:15 a.m. It will travel east on Highway 11 from the Racine County Fair parking lot and then turn north on Highway 45 to Seventh Avenue.

The main parade is preceded by a kiddie parade of decorated wagons, tricycles and bicycles. The kids parade will travel two blocks from 12th and Main streets to the Village Square at 10th and Main.

The streets will be closed to traffic before 9 a.m.

There are currently 90 entries in the parade line-up, according to organizers. The parade is traditionally led by veterans’ organizations, motorcycles, and area fire departments.

Returning crowd favorites are the Belle City Brassworks Band on a flatbed truck, and two Jolly Giants Stilt Walkers. Any late entries will be placed at the end of the parade, ahead of the horses.

The parade is organized annually by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171, Union Grove.

Donations toward parade expenses are accepted and checks may be mailed to Union Grove Parade Committee, PO Box 44, Union Grove, WI 53182.

For questions or additional information, call 262-878-4606.

To see the entire parade lineup pick up a copy of the June 28 edition of the Westine Report.

