Cornelia P. “Delphi” Wrixton, 96, of Burlington, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.

Cornelia was born in Racine on May 26, 1923, to Frank and Philadelphia (nee Bones) Hall Sr. Her early life was spent in Racine, spending summers at their family home on Bohners Lake. She attended Racine schools and later attended the University of Iowa in Ames.

On Nov. 15, 1947, at St. Luke’s in Racine, she was united in marriage to Robert Wrixton. Following marriage, they resided in Racine. They moved to their summer home in Burlington on Bohners Lake in 1971. Robert preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2011. Delphi was a homemaker and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of Colonial Wars. She was a member of St. Luke’s in Racine and St. John the Divine in Burlington. She belonged to the Episcopal Church Women at both churches. She enjoyed traveling, especially to their home in Palm Harbor, Fla., and spent time reading, knitting and studying genealogy. She also enjoyed taking walks and bird watching. She was always willing to try new things and had a terrific sense of humor and an unshakable faith in God, which she held most dear along with her family and friends. She had a core of steel but was kind and loved people.

Delphi is survived by her children, Susan (Tom) Hallingstad, Robert Wrixton Jr. and Nancy (Mike) Newbury; grandchildren, Derek (Alma) Hallingstad, Lauri (Ron) Bailey, Kelly (Nick) Blish and Sean Newbury; and great-grandchildren, Zach Hallingstad, Clark Hallingstad, Eli Hallingstad, Maddie Bailey, Josh Bailey, Ollie Blish and Evvie Blish. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Leslie Wrixton and brother Frank Hall.

The family would like to thank Dr. Twardy and the Racine County Emergency Personnel for their care and assistance during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 E. Chandler Blvd., Burlington, WI 53105.

Services for Delphi will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Burlington with Reverend Kevin Huddelston presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 10 until 11:15 a.m. at the church. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

