Dennis J. McCarthy, 69, of Salem, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home after a long, valiant battle with cancer caused by agent orange.

Dennis was born in Burlington on March 1, 1950, to James “Jim” and Kathleen (nee Luke) McCarthy. On August 28, 1971, he married Peggy Raditz at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster. Dennis served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was past president of Jaycees and was an active member of Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 in Silver Lake. He loved deer hunting and spending time with his family at his property up north.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy; their children, Brandon McCarthy, Nicole (Michael Chambers) McCarthy, Troy (Kristen) McCarthy and Tyler McCarthy; their eight grandchildren, Dominick (Chaminda) Cinefro-Prelis, Darrick McCarthy, Madeline and Max Chambers, and Addison, Danica, Cassidy, and Ryker McCarthy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert McCarthy, his daughter-in-law, Traci McCarthy, and his father and mother-in-law, Milton and Doris Raditz.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon with Funeral Services commencing at noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Strange Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Liberty Cemetery in Salem.

Well-wishers may visit www.strangfh.com.

