Event includes boat parade, ski show, live music, fireworks

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The annual Browns Lake Venetian Fest returns to Fischer Park on Saturday, July 6, and features live music, an Aquaducks water ski show and fireworks.

The event opens with a 9 a.m. kayak/canoe/paddleboard excursion.

According to organizer Brian Biedrzycki, the event also boasts a decorated boat parade starting at 4 p.m., which typically brings in about 20 boats a year.

Like last year, the boat parade will not have a specific theme, which allows contestants vying for the prize to get creative.

“People are able to start their own theme and decorate their boat with whatever they like,” he said.

The winner of the boat parade will receive $200 while second place brings home $100 and third place garners $50.

Along with the boat parade, the Browns Lake Aquaducks will perform a ski show from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by live music from Almighty Vinyl until 9:30 p.m.

Almighty Vinyl, a returning favorite, will perform Classic 70’s Rock.

The festival is capped off with a fireworks show from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

“It is a beautiful night on the lake – people can be on the water,” Biedrzycki said.

Food and beer will be available with proceeds benefiting the Aquaducks and the fireworks show.

To register for the boat parade, which does not have a limit, visit the Browns Lake Venetian Fest 2019 Facebook for the application form.

If you go…

WHAT: Browns Lake Venetian Fest

WHEN: Saturday, July 6

WHERE: Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington

FEATURES: Food and beer tent, boat parade, Aquaducks Ski Show, live music by Almighty Vinyl, fireworks

