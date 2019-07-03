There is no sophomore slump for the Burlington Community Aquatic Center.

In its second season the $5 million waterpark is already ahead of the record membership pace set during its inaugural season. And that was before the 90-degree temperatures arrived this week.

Editor Jason Arndt reports the Aquatic Center has become a summer destination with a stable staff that has avoided the closures suffered by some area facilities due to lifeguard shortages.

Correspondent Mike Ramczyk contends in his first-person account that the Aquatic Center is a Mecca of family water-based fun.

The continued success of the Aquatic Center is one of the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available a day later than usual this week due to the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.

Copies will be available on newsstands and delivered to subscribers on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

GRAVEL PIT DECISION DELAYED: Spring Prairie residents voiced opposition to a proposed gravel pit in the township, even after the Planning and Zoning Commission postponed the decision at a June 27 meeting.

Spring Prairie residents voiced opposition to a proposed gravel pit in the township, even after the Planning and Zoning Commission postponed the decision at a June 27 meeting. ‘NOW OR NEVER’ Before Tony Romo donned a Demons football jersey, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback played soccer, which is one of many insights featured in a documentary that follows his life in Burlington. The film premiered at the Plaza Theater June 27.

Before Tony Romo donned a Demons football jersey, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback played soccer, which is one of many insights featured in a documentary that follows his life in Burlington. The film premiered at the Plaza Theater June 27. COCAINE CHARGES: A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 3 for a Genoa City woman allegedly found with 34 sandwich bag corners of cocaine in Burlington.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 3 for a Genoa City woman allegedly found with 34 sandwich bag corners of cocaine in Burlington. SMOKIN’ HOT: Elkhorn’s Ribfest creates economic opportunities for vendors and other who celebrate their love of barbecue. Read a package of stories on the event in this week’s Business Section.

Elkhorn’s Ribfest creates economic opportunities for vendors and other who celebrate their love of barbecue. Read a package of stories on the event in this week’s Business Section. RIGHT ON TARGET: Burlington’s student shooting team is now focused on a national competition after leaving its mark on the state championship meet in June.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments