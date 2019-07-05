Aquatic Center packs ’em in as temperatures soar

By Jason Arndt

Editor

With temperatures topping out above 90 degrees this week, many people packed the Burlington Community Aquatic Center, where new memberships continue to trickle in daily.

According to Pool Director Jeanne Otter, who reported 705 of the 783 total memberships sold came from families, there has been an increase in total use since its annual launch in 2018.

“At this point right now, we are up from last year,” she said.

“It is great that more people are coming and getting comfortable,” she said. “It has definitely become a family destination.”

Otter reports the pool has sufficient staffing coverage, therefore, allowing the family destination to remain open at posted hours.

Some pools in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee have had to close at times due to staffing shortages, she said.

“Staffing wise, we have a really good staff. We are very fortunate to have the staff we have,” she said.

“I know that Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee have a lifeguard shortage, so they are closing their pools and limiting their hours. We don’t have to do that, which is awesome.”

The Burlington Community Aquatic Center, 394 Amanda St., Burlington, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

To read the full story and see additional photos pick up a copy of the July 4 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

