Romo documentary premiers at local theater

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Before Tony Romo donned a Demons football jersey, the former Dallas Cowboy quarterback played soccer, which is one of many insights featured in a documentary that follows his life in Burlington.

The documentary titled “Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story” premiered June 27 at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Burlington, where Romo, his family and friends, along with former high school coaches and teammates watched the 90-minute film.

El Paso, Texas-based producer Chris Hanna, of ZGN Productions, LLC., spearheaded the documentary and spent time in Burlington gathering insight from football coach Steve Tenhagen and basketball coach Steve Berezowitz along with conducting interviews with community members.

As part of the film, Hanna and his production crew spent two summers collecting footage from Romo’s annual youth football camp at Burlington High School’s Don Dalton Stadium.

Romo, who hosted this year’s camp on June 27, said Hanna remained passionate about working on the film and diligently sought to make it accurate.

“They have been here for a few years now, I think they have been working on it for 2 1/2 years,” said Romo. “Anytime anybody does something on you and your family, you feel honored by it.”

“Chris is a passionate guy. He has got a talent,” he said. “He was just dogmatic in his approach and that is what you have to be if you are going to do something, especially if it is going to be any good.”

Hanna, meanwhile, told two El Paso media outlets, one of which was present at the June 27 news conference, the film has gone according to plan.

“I’m not nervous about Tony watching it, just anxious. He’s already seen the movie and he loves it, and he’ll love it even more now that is finished,” Hanna told the El Paso Times.

