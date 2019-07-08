Nancy Jane Epping, 90, of Burlington, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. She was born on Nov. 6, 1928, in Burlington to Emmett and Catherine (nee Whelan) Gorman. She grew up in Burlington and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.

On Oct. 8, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover, Nancy was united in marriage to Ralph F. Epping. Together they made their home in Kansasville and then Burlington. She was an accomplished seamstress doing alterations for the men’s store in Burlington. She did retail work for over 30 years and retired from Tobins Drug Store. Ralph preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2012. Nancy is a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington and a retired member of the Auxiliary at Burlington Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, reading, volunteering, traveling and baking. She made delicious apple and peach pies for her neighbors and family. She enjoyed being a member of the Tuesday Night Club for 25 years and her monthly lunch date with her daughters and also the Tobin Girls.

Nancy is survived by her children, Carol (Mark) Huckstorf, Margaret (David Kaiser) Epping, Mary Ellen (Hugh) Beach and Andrew (Jackie) Epping, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by in-laws, Ray Epping, Joyce Gorman, Betty Gorman, Rita Gorman and Phil Trimberger; and her Friday night friend Tom Goetz. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, Eugene, Robert and Thomas Gorman and sisters, Joanne Straka and Kathleen Trimberger.

Memorials in memory of Nancy may be made to St. Mary Church, St. Mary School or to the Burlington Rescue Squad.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Tuesday in the Good Shepard Chapel from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Private burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

