Natalie M. Tomczak, of Genoa City, formerly of Burlington and Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Natalie was born in Chicago on Oct. 19, 1939, to the late Raymond and Harriet (Korprewicz) Splett. She was a graduate of Taft High School in Chicago in 1957 and attended nursing school. She worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years, mainly at VA Hospital in Waukegan, Ill., retiring in 1990. After retirement she worked with the homeless in the MASH unit in Las Vegas.

Natalie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, Ill. She loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren and friends.

Natalie is survived by three sons, Edward (Candi) Tomczak of Burlington, Mike (Ann Sawyer) Tomczak of Genoa City and Fred Tomczak of Madison; eight grandchildren, Payton Tomczak, Eddie Tomczak, Brandon Tomczak, Austin Tomczak, Alana Nelson, Dylon Schnider, Courtney Meyerhofer, and Ashley Kable; seven great grandchildren, Clayton, Chase, Kloe, Dominic, James, Halley, Isabella; and a sister, Melinda Baker of Las Vegas.

Visitation was held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home in Richmond, Ill. Mass of Resurrection was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, Ill. on Monday July 8, 2019, with Msgr. Martin Heinz, celebrant.

Interment was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond.

Memorials to your favorite animal shelter are suggested.

Well-wishers may visit www.ehornadams.com.

