Virginia Dorothy Malinowski Worachek, 96, died on July 3, 2019, at her residence in Burlington.

Virginia was born on Jan. 30, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Clara (Januszewski) Malinowski. Her early life was spent in Milwaukee and West Allis. During World War II, she did clerical work for the U. S. Navy in Washington, D. C.

Virginia married Frank J. Worachek III in Crivitz on Jan. 13, 1951. They lived and raised their family in White Lake, Three Lakes, Madison, and Necedah. Virginia was a wife, mother and an exceptional cook and baker. She was well known for her chocolate cherry cake and Bohemian siskys.

Virginia is survived by four children, Roger in Peach Tree City, Ga., James in Middleton, Timothy in Waterford, and Mary (Matthew Jarocki) Worachek Jarocki in Burlington; grandchildren, Kristi, Rachelle, Taylor, and Alyssa; and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 1999 and her son Frank in 2010.

A mass for Virginia will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington with Fr. Sergio Rodriguez officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Necedah on Friday, July 12, 2019, at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Immaculate Conception in Burlington.

Whenever she had to say goodbye to family members, Virginia would say, “Take good care of each other.” We will, Mom.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

