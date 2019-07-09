Deborah “Debbie” J. Roanhaus, 64, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.

Debbie was born in Milwaukee on May 21, 1955, to Merle and Noreen (nee Sweeney) Lee. Her early life was spent in Milwaukee where she graduated from Milwaukee Juneau High School. She has been a resident of Burlington for almost 40 years.

Debbie worked as an administrative assistant for the Burlington Area School District for 27 years. She loved baking Christmas cookies and raspberry meringue kisses, and made the best lasagna. She enjoyed crafts, especially counted-cross stitch, puzzles and animals.

Debbie is survived by her children, Rachel (Jason) Suprise and Steven (Melissa) Roanhaus; sister, Krystal (Byron) Hartman; sister-in-laws, Dolly (Jim) Thuemmler, Diane King and Darlene Roanhaus; along with many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Deborah will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3:30 until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments