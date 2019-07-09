Stanley R. Epping, 78, of Burlington, passed away July 4th at Aurora Hospital of Burlington. He was born on Sept. 2, 1940, to Edmund and Alvina (Huff) Epping.

Stan graduated from Wilmot High School in 1958. He married Lynne Rubach on Nov. 18, 1961. They spent their entire married lives in Burlington. Stan retired from the Racine County Highway Division after 30 years of employment. Stan had many hobbies including woodworking, fishing, hunting and playing cards, but his favorite hobby was spending time with his grandkids.

Stan is survived by his wife, Lynne; his three sons, Bob, Bill and Scott (Wendy); seven grandchildren, Dylan, Nate, Alex, Brody, Zack, Austin and Madison and one great grandchild, Anthony (Dylan).

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.

A celebration of Stan’s life took place on Monday, July 8 from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. A Memorial Mass was held at 6 p.m., followed by a time of fellowship and a luncheon.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

comments