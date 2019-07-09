Ann Marie (nee Mortenson), Joehnk, 100, of Waterford, entered Eternal Life in peace on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on Jan. 29, 1919, to immigrant parents who came to America from Forsa, Sweden. They settled in Iron River where Ann spent her early years. She was always an adventurous spirit.

At the age of fifteen, Ann was sent to Helena, Mont. to care for an aunt who was dying of cancer. Sadly, her aunt passed away before she arrived. She decided to stay in Helena and attend high school. Upon graduation, she worked in Chicago for several prominent families including the P. K. Wrigley family.

Ann was a graduate of St. Luke School of Nursing in Chicago. As her graduation date approached, America was entering WW II. Ann enlisted in the U. S. Army as a nurse and became part of our country’s D-Day effort. She began in England, crossed the English Channel, and initially manned primitive field hospitals. She then spent the remainder of the European war in Paris. It was there that she celebrated V-E Day, ending as a First Lieutenant. Following the end of the war, she came to Milwaukee and re-established a pre-war relationship with her future husband, Bob Joehnk. They married in Sept. of 1946. Ann continued to work as a registered nurse in Milwaukee.

In 1954, they moved with their family to Waterford and spent many happy years there. In addition to a long career in nursing at Burlington Memorial Hospital, Ann was actively involved in the community, her church and her children’s activities. After retiring from nursing, Ann and Bob continued to actively volunteer with Meals on Wheels and regularly took Waterford residents to health care appointments. Because of her nursing skills, Ann was often sought to provide respite care to families with serious medical needs. At the end of her life, she was honored as the oldest member of the Community Methodist Church in Waterford.

Ann is survived by her five grateful children, Edward John (Margory), Thomas Allan (Kristeen), Elizabeth, Robert Donald, Jr. (fiancé Sue), and James Richard (Wendy); and her grandchildren, Matthew (Susanne), Peter (Gina), David (Marisa), Lisa Neilsen (Bryan), Steven (Margaret), Benjamin (Hana), Katie, Brittany, Braxton, and Robert D. III. She is further survived by her brother, Richard (Jackie), many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband and best friend Robert D. Joehnk, her beloved grandson Christopher Joehnk, her treasured parents Peter and Brita Mortenson, and eight out of her nine adored siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9 to 10:45 a.m., with services beginning at 11 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson Street, Waterford. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Waterford will follow the service. After burial, a light lunch will be served at the church.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Community United Methodist Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

