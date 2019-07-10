Whenever a state budget is finalized, legislators on both sides of the aisle crank out press releases taking credit for the good and placing blame for the bad based on their political view.

With last week’s signing of the biennial state budget by Gov. Tony Evers, we take a look at the local views of two of his vetoes – namely a change in the funding process for local roads and highways and the elimination of two additional positions for the county district attorney’s office.

That is among the top news stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BERRIES IN JULY: The strawberry picking season could come to a close as late as this weekend, according to area strawberry producers, who indicated a cold start led to delayed season.

The strawberry picking season could come to a close as late as this weekend, according to area strawberry producers, who indicated a cold start led to delayed season. CLINIC EYED: A recently annexed plot of land across from Gooseberries Fresh Farm Market on State Street will become home to a new eye clinic following approval of the site plan by the City of Burlington Plan Commission on Tuesday.

A recently annexed plot of land across from Gooseberries Fresh Farm Market on State Street will become home to a new eye clinic following approval of the site plan by the City of Burlington Plan Commission on Tuesday. IMPAIRED DRIVING ALLEGED: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday for a Burlington man charged with drunken driving after hitting a pole in Burlington. Michael J. Asencio, 64, was charged July 1 in Racine County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense; and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday for a Burlington man charged with drunken driving after hitting a pole in Burlington. Michael J. Asencio, 64, was charged July 1 in Racine County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense; and disorderly conduct. WRESTLING WITH OPPORTUNITY: A new wrestling program that features competition for high school girls and international instruction for high school boys is coming to Catholic Central High School.

A new wrestling program that features competition for high school girls and international instruction for high school boys is coming to Catholic Central High School. WINE IN WISCONSIN: The Spirits of Norway Vineyard isn’t big – about one acre – but that’s all owners Sandy and Randy Larsen need to produce their fruit-forward wines.

