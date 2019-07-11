Blues Disciples to play B-Town Sounds concert series Thursday

The Milwaukee-based Blues Disciples are scheduled to play the third installment of the B-Town Sounds summer concert series at Echo Park in downtown Burlington Thursday, July 11.

The free show is slated begin at 6:30 p.m. and run to 8:30 p.m. in the park’s bandstand. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive early because parking in the vicinity of the park fills up early.

The show will be paired with a retro beer event featuring classic beers, including Hamms, Blatz and Schlitz. Hard seltzers from White Claw will also be sold. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. All sales are cash only.

