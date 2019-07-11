Joseph “Junkyard” R. Koller, 72, of Burlington, passed away on his favorite holiday, July 4, 2019, in Hartford.

Joe was born on May 12, 1947, in Milwaukee, to Raymond and Audrey (nee Cross) Koller. He was a very gifted artist who enjoyed traveling, fishing, cooking, gardening and fixing whatever he could. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his daughter Pamela (Alan); grandchildren, Nick (Cynthia), Derik, Michelle, Jennifer and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Elva, Finnian, Jaqlynn, Lexus, Madison, Samuel, Tristen, Clayten, Questen, Jemma and Walter; siblings, James Koller, Elizabeth “Betty” Joseph, Timothy, Lynnann (Howard) Lovejoy and Steve (Karen); and his dear friends Diana Doyle, Audrey Koeper and Justin Komp. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, son Joseph “Joey” Koller, son-in-law Ben Terry, brother Robert (Judy), and brother-in-law Jim Joseph.

Private family services were held.

Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences can be left at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.

