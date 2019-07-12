An overturned semi-tractor and trailer leaking as much as 50 gallons of fuel caused a nearly four-hour closure of the Burlington bypass on Friday morning. Authorities have cited the Illinois woman responsible for the crash.

Investigators from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the 36-year-old Waukegan woman, who reportedly suffered minor injuries, overturned her truck after she tried to maneuver a curve entering the on-ramp of highways 142 and 11 before 7:38 a.m.

The crash, meanwhile, closed the southbound lanes of the Burlington bypass from highways 11 and 142 for about four hours.

Authorities said the crash caused 30-50 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway, but nearly all of the fuel was recovered, a Sheriff’s Office news release reports.

The driver, who was the lone person involved in the crash, received traffic-related citations.

