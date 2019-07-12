Doris A. Tillman, 81, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 10, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, to the late Frank and Lou (Bertrand) Nowak.

Doris was united in marriage to Raymond Tillman on June 25, 1960, in Milwaukee. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Doris furthered her education and became an LPN. She enjoyed bird watching in her past time and doing crossword puzzles. She cherished time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her children, Steven (Lisa) Tillman, Richard (David) Tillman, and Jacquelynn (Torrence) Donald; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Margie (Jim) Hibbard, and sister-in-law, Lucy Nowak. She is further survived by many friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, Cory; and brother, Bob Nowak.

Private family services will be held and inurnment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington, next to Ray.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Wyndemere and Unity Hospice for all their care, comfort, and support that was given to the family.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments