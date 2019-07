Competitors play a bag-toss tournament amid intense heat, including high humidity, and occasional rain showers during the annual Burlington Firefighter’s dance at Echo Park on July 4. Featured band Lunchmoney Bullies kept the crowd entertained. Other event highlights included a bag-toss tournament, raffles, beverages and food prepared and served by the City of Burlington Fire Department. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

