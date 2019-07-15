A 69-year-old Racine County man was injured Sunday when the utility vehicle he was operating drove into the path of a pickup truck and the vehicles collided.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of the crash at 4:29 p.m. Sunday on Beaumont Avenue (Highway S) south of Overson Road in the Town of Norway.

According to sheriff’s officials the 69-year-old man was driving a John Deere Gator north along the shoulder of the road when he pulled out into the roadway in front pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man. The truck was also traveling north.

The driver of the Gator suffered “significant injuries,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, and was transported from the scene by Flight for Life medical helicopter.

The driver of the pickup truck, who is also from Racine County, was not injured. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Traffic in the vicinity of the crash was shut down for approximately 2.5 hours.

Excessive speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

