Stephanie Joy Ignasiak, 30, passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2019. Stephanie was born Feb. 11, 1989, to Steve and Joy Ignasiak.

Stephanie cherished her time spent with her daughter. She also loved music, spending time with her family, bonfires, tubing on the lake, and just having fun. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten by all her family and friends.

Stephanie will be dearly missed by her daughter Serenity “Cece”; parents Steve and Joy Ignasiak; brothers Michael (Tamara) and Tim (Sabrina); nephews Rin and Ryan; nieces Amara and Madison; and her grandmothers Elizabeth “Betty” Ignasiak and Mary “Toots” Phetteplace.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her beloved grandfathers Adam Ignasiak and Paul “Pops” Phetteplace.

A celebration of Stephanie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, on the corner of Hwy 36 and County Hwy W. A memorial prayer service will be held promptly at 3 p.m., followed by a memorial reception from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

