Peter Josef Betts, 82, of Waterford, passed away peacefully June 28, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Peter was born Oct. 10, 1936, to Don and Helen Betts in Sparta. He served in the US Navy for four years following high school and then received his Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. He married the love of his life, Susan (nee Ballantyne) Betts in 1978. They lived in Racine, then Pennsylvania and finally settling in Waterford.

Peter had a love of singing, especially barbershop music, and sang with the Racine Dairy Statesman and more recently the Lake Geneva Country Gentlemen. He was a member of Norway Lutheran Church where he also sang in the senior choir. Woodworking was a passion of his and he enjoyed doing projects for others, including making baptismal boxes for church. He was a proud Papa who enjoyed doing projects with his grandson, Peyton.

Peter is survived by his wife Susan; daughters, Julie (Troy) Kirchner of St Paul and Emily (Derek) Bencriscutto of Madison; grandson Peyton Kirchner. He is further survived by his siblings, Don (Willie) Betts of Racine and Sandy Finch of Sparta; brothers-in-law, Tad, John and Tom (Diane) Ballantyne as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at Norway Lutheran Church on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 5 p.m. Come and share your favorite memories of Pete.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Norway Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments