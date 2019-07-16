Dale Erwin Jante, 73, of Yorkville, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease for over 30 years.

Dale was born on Sept. 19, 1945, to Donald and Marianne Jante in Burlington. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater in 1967 with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting. He met the love of his life, Ellen, while attending college. They were married on Aug. 26, 1967. Dale served in the Army with the 101st Airborne Division from 1968 through 1970 including a tour in Vietnam. He was active in Yorkville United Methodist Church where he served in many leadership roles and loved singing in the choir. He served on the Racine County Fair Board as accountant for many years. Dale enjoyed golf, bowling, square dancing, woodworking and landscaping. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Dale spent the past seven years residing at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove. He participated in woodworking and choir during his time there, but his favorite activity was playing Sheepshead with a wonderful group of dedicated friends every Wednesday.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ellen; his beloved daughters, Kristin (Mark) Kruzicki of Green Bay, and Laurie (Scott) Henkel of Franklin; his grandchildren, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Alex and Emily Kruzicki, and Nathaniel and Abigail Henkel. He is also survived by his sisters, Diane (Fred) Schaejbe and Barb Oelke, and brother-in-law Gary (Bonnie) Reichert, as well as nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Cody. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Dale’s loving faith family at Yorkville United Methodist Church.

Dale’s family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, especially Harmony and Ola, for their loving care and Dr. Blindauer and staff at Froedert Hospital.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Yorkville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at Yorkville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Yorkville United Methodist Church or The Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association are appreciated.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments