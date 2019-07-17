Those who’ve passed Burlington’s Echo Lake in the past week or so would’ve been hard-pressed not to notice the build up of algae in the mill pond area of the lake.

The algae bloom, according to local officials, is likely the result of excessive runoff from heavy rain and high temperatures in recent weeks.

Most people also seem to agree that the algae is unsightly. But that doesn’t mean local officials will be able to do anything about it.

Because solutions would be costly – and the city doesn’t have funds earmarked for that – and could potentially have adverse environmental impacts, officials have no plans to address the algae.

That story is among the top news in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at retail outlets in the area on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

GRAVEL PIT SHAKE UP: Spring Prairie Town Chairman Don Henningfeld resigned abruptly amid controversy over a proposed gravel pit and was replaced Monday by a former Town Board member.

