Deacon Anton Nickolai (from left) and the Revs. Gene Nowak, James Volkert and Sergio Rodriquez celebrate Mass in Burlington’s Echo Park Sunday as part of an annual event hosted by Burlington’s tri-parish Catholic community of St. Charles, St. Joseph (Lyons) and St. Mary churches. The Mass attracted about 400 attendees and was followed by refreshments and fellowship in the park pavilion. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

