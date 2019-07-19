Show runs two weekends at BHS auditorium

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Producers and cast members from The Haylofters believe audience members will get on their feet and dance in unison with them by the end of the community theater group’s production of “Mamma Mia!”

The production, which slated for an eight-show run beginning Friday, July 19, will be presented in the Burlington High School auditorium.

The show runs 7:30 p.m. July 19-20 and July 26-27 along with 2 p.m., July 20-21 and July 27-28.

According to show director Don Fresen, The Haylofters production in the school auditorium is a first for plays, but not for concerts.

“This is the first time that The Haylofters have done a show here at BHS. We have done several Christmas concerts here on the stage over the years,” he said. “For this particular show, we chose to do it here because this theater seats 400 people and (the Malt House theater) only seats 96.”

“We are expecting a large audience to come and we can only do this show for two weekends, so it made more sense to do it at a larger venue.”

The large audience, he said, should expect to see plenty of action on the stage along with songs from ABBA.

“They should expect a lot of fun. They are going to recognize a lot of the songs, because they are ABBA songs and they are going to want to get up and sing and dance,” said Fresen, who has directed theater productions since the early 1980’s.

To read the full story and see additional photos, pick up a copy of the July 18 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

If you go…

WHAT: “Mamma Mia!” presented by the Haylofters

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. July 19-20 and July 26-27; 2 p.m. July 20-21 and July 27-28.

WHERE: Burlington High School Auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington.

ADMISSION: Tickets are available for purchase online at brownpapertickets.com at a cost of $18 per person. People can also buy tickets at the Coffee House on Chestnut and Pine streets.

comments