Local man has long record of driving while suspended

The driver of a car involved in a crash that killed his passenger in Waterford on June 27 has been charged with two felonies for driving with a suspended license.

Cory S. Price, 26, was charged July 9 in Racine County Circuit Court with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

Price was scheduled to appear at a hearing in the case Tuesday, however, his mother appeared on his behalf and presented the court with a letter stating he still remains hospitalized as the result of injuries suffered in the crash, according to court records.

His initial appearance has been rescheduled for Aug. 20.

Price has a long history of driving illegally on a suspended license, having been convicted of the offense four times in the past three years, according to court records.

Taylor Opitz, 25, of Milwaukee, was killed in the crash June 27 on Highway 83 near Maple Road in the Town of Waterford, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.

Opitz was found by emergency responders unresponsive at the crash scene and was pronounced dead there. Price and the driver of the pickup truck his car collided with were taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after suffering “serious and life-threatening injuries,” according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which was reported at 7:36 a.m., occurred when a Buick sedan driven northbound by Price on Highway 83 crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the pickup truck that was traveling south, according to the criminal complaint.

