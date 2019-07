The Racine County Fair is offering up an “Udderly Good Time” as it returns for its 96th run next week.

The fair is Wednesday, July 24, through Sunday, July 28, on the fairgrounds at 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove.

For the full rundown of events and schedules click on the following link to access and electronic version of the special fair section:

