Three people suffered significant injuries and required helicopter medical transport from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Burlington Thursday night.

The crash, which was reported at 9:12 p.m., shut down the intersection of Durand Avenue (Highway 11) and English Settlement Avenue for about five hours, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

Initial investigation revealed a Ford pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old woman from Illinois failed to stop for the stop sign on southbound English Settlement Avenue and collided with a Chrysler minivan driven by a 66-year-old Racine County woman that was headed east on Durand Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the two drivers, a passenger in the minivan – a 70-year-old man from Racine County – was also injured.

All three of the victims had to be extricated from the vehicles before being transported to a hospital by Flight For Life helicopter.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release additional information.

