An 81-year-old Illinois man died Monday morning on Highway 12 in the Town of Lyons after he lost control of his classic sports car and rolled over.

Allan Lukasz, of Mount Prospect, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The department was notified of the crash at 9:28 a.m. Deputies and members of the Lyons Fire and Rescue Department discovered the red 1961 Chevrolet Corvette convertible overturned in the northbound ditch of Highway 12 near Townline Road.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

