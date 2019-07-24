Summer and orange road construction barriers go hand-in-hand, and there’s no exception to that rule in Burlington this year as a section of Milwaukee Avenue in downtown Burlington is slated to close this week to accommodate replacement of a sewer line.

The construction obstruction – and the proposed detour – is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

DRONE DISRUPTS RESCUE: Two brothers from the Town of Burlington turned themselves into Racine County authorities after they flew a drone above a two-vehicle crash that involved Flight for Life last week.

