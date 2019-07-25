Detour is set to remain through August

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Road construction began this week in the City of Burlington and officials planned to close a section Milwaukee Avenue Thursday for a little more than a month while a portion of the work is completed.

The project comes in two phases. The most extensive work involves Milwaukee Avenue from West State Street to Lewis Street and West State Street from Elmwood Avenue to McHenry Street.

Phase one of the project will include replacement of a 100-year-old sanitary sewer line on Milwaukee Avenue, which extends about 526-feet.

“Unfortunately, it will be necessary to completely close Milwaukee Avenue from Lewis Street to West State Street during this phase of the project,” officials said on the city’s website. “There will not be sufficient space to allow traffic to move safely around the sewer excavation and construction crews.”

Motorists heading west on Milwaukee Avenue will be detoured south Kane Street to State Street until completion of the first phase at the end of August, according to the city, which did not take into account weather or any other delays.

Construction crews will also replace eight water service lines within the State Street and Milwaukee Avenue portion of the project.

Once complete, crews will move onto the second phase, which will involve the section of West State Street from a section of Milwaukee Avenue.

Unlike the first phase, however, city officials do not expect to close any roadways during construction.

“The work on this section of the project is expected to be completed by the end of September, pending weather or other delays,” the city said.

To read the entire story, including the other City of Burlington streets that will be impacted by road construction this season, see the July 25 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

