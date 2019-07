Don Wiggins and Anthony Hill keep the crowd entertained with music and some comic relief during the Music on Main event July 21 in Waterford. A variety of craft beers provided by Racine Brewery were poured for attendees. The event – held the third Sunday of each month In the summer – is sponsored by Simply Waterford and the Waterford Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

