Charles E. Toelle, 91, of Watertown, previously of Wheatland, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Angel Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.

Chuck was born on March 21, 1928, to Edward and Lucy (nee Smitz) Toelle in New Munster. His early life was spent in Wheatland. He attended and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. On Aug. 16, 1969, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Sherman in Milwaukee. Chuck and JoAnn lived and raised their family on the family farm in Wheatland. He was a dairy farmer for many years and after selling the cows, farmed the land and worked as a school bus driver. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Chuck was always a genuinely happy person. He loved to farm and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He enjoyed attending the different church dinners and bazaars in the area.

Chuck is survived by his children, Theresa (Tom Jr.) Belisle and Joseph (Jennifer) Toelle; and his grandchildren, Maggie, Caroline, Will and Georgia Belisle. He is further survived by his sister Joan Breski, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt Caroline (Toelle) Smitz, brother Raymond Toelle and sister Mary Ann Breuer.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Chuck will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery at a later date.

