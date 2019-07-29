Anne C. Richter, 105, of Waterford, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Waterford Assisted Living.

Anne was born in Lyons on Sept. 25, 1913, to Charles and Katherine (nee Erhart) Vogt. Her early life was spent in the Burlington area, where she attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School. On April 27, 1938, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Albert Richter. Following marriage, they resided in Lyons before moving to the Burlington area. She was a resident of the Burlington area her entire life. Albert preceded her in death on May 27, 1997. Anne was a homemaker and member of St. Rita’s Society, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed tole painting and crossword puzzles.

Anne is survived by her children, Julianne (John) Raboine, Joy (Roger) Bieneman, Larry (Mary) Richter, Mary (Daniel) Ketterhagen and Richard (Barbara) Richter; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Koldeway. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Joel Richter and a son-in-law, Dennis Weis; siblings, Ed (Loretta) Vogt, Jerome (Marie) Vogt, Florence (Henry) Mehring, Bernard (Florence) Vogt; and brother-in-law, Donald Koldeway.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Waterford Senior Living and Allay Hospice for their care of Anne during this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic Grade School.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Anne will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. James Volkert presiding. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

