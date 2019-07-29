Jadelynn C. Davis, 17, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Jadelynn was born in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2001, to Patrick Baltz Davis and Jennifer Amborn-Davis. Her early life was spent in Burlington where she attended Burlington schools. She was a member of both the Burlington High School Cheerleading and Bowling Teams and was a member of Job’s Daughters. She enjoyed singing and art, especially drawing, and loved animals. Much to her father’s dismay, she was also a Green Bay Packer fan.

Jadelynn is survived by her parents, Patrick (Joy) Baltz Davis and Jennifer Amborn-Davis; grandparents, Wayne (Carol) Amborn, Kathy Baltz and Dorothy (Robert) Larson; brother, Anthony Davis; sister, Nevaeha Davis; step-brother, Connor Suszek; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by numerous great-grandparents, grandfather John Baltz, aunt Peggy Sandahl and uncle Mark Amborn.

The family would like to thank all their family and friends for their love and concern during this difficult time.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jadelynn’s family. They will be making donations to different charitable organizations.

Private family services are being held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

